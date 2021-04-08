Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Up 5.7%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.20. Approximately 381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 64,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWMX shares. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.4313 dividend. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,982,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 163,641 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

