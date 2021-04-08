Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,528.00

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,528 ($46.09) and last traded at GBX 3,501 ($45.74), with a volume of 30614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,453 ($45.11).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,578.55 ($46.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,230.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,882.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

About Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

