Bella Protocol (BEL) Market Cap Achieves $155.41 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.45 or 0.00009659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $155.41 million and approximately $97.91 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.00628678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00079692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

