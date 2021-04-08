Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

BDRFY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $21.71. 38,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,849. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.