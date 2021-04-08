Beacon (BECN) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,264.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. Beacon has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $2,264.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00005998 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 128.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00034782 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 171.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.