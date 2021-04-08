Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price decreased by Raymond James to C$36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.33.

Shares of ABX opened at C$26.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.46. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.63 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.38 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

