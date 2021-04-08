Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV opened at $190.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $122.22 and a twelve month high of $190.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.90.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.