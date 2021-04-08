Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 786 Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,655,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,450,000 after purchasing an additional 976,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,217,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,292,000 after buying an additional 34,389 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 126,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 573,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,729 shares during the period.

Shares of BAB opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

