Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $255.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.75 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.13. The company has a market cap of $299.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.