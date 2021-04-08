Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,660 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in The Allstate by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.30.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

