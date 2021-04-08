Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,000 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $154.59 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

