Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,655 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,655 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $358.81 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.71 and a 200-day moving average of $360.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.42.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

