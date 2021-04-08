Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

NYSE AMX opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

América Móvil Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.