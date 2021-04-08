Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale raised CaixaBank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CaixaBank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.