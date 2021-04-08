Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Commerzbank initiated coverage on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Schindler in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schindler has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $291.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.91 and a 200-day moving average of $276.29. Schindler has a twelve month low of $201.35 and a twelve month high of $293.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

