Barclays Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $330.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.10.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $245.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a one year low of $51.81 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.08.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,253,392 shares of company stock worth $288,582,891 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.