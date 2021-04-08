Barclays Boosts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $39.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVT. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE:NVT opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,484,000 after purchasing an additional 948,111 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,935.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 767,441 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

