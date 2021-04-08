Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 7,235 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDYA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In related news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $20.89 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

