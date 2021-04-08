Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 14,060 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Curis worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRIS. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 591,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRIS. Jonestrading lifted their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. Curis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

