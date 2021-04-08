Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $721,000 Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Orange were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.