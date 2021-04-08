Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $625,000 Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 43,638 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 303,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

