Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HC2 were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HC2 by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in HC2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

HCHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of HCHC stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $303.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.36.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts expect that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 2,164,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $8,223,610.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,238.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Barr, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,719 shares in the company, valued at $946,911.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

