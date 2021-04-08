Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $132.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $27,230.00. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

