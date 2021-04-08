Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of KVH Industries worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 23.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $13.30 on Thursday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.12 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Louise Baker sold 10,861 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $138,369.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $25,986.87. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,765 shares of company stock worth $590,567. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KVHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

