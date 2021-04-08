Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 476 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 515,659 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,827,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LVS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.