Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, H2O AM LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

