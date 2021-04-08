Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $147,000 Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,179,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,082,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 748,468 shares during the last quarter.

AEO opened at $31.13 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

