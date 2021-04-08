Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $182.32 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.