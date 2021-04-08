Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 583,750 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after acquiring an additional 161,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

THO stock opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.98.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

