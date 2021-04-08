Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.95 ($3.47).

Several brokerages have commented on SAN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

