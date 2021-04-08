Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.43. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 58,948 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after buying an additional 9,776,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 2,539,621 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,332,614 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 850,965 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.