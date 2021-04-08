Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.32

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.32 and traded as high as C$43.94. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$43.85, with a volume of 67,384 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.34.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$130.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

