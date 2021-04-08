B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $6.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.45.

NCMI opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $358.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $86,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National CineMedia by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 1,663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 193,749 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in National CineMedia by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 730,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

