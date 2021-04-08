B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 6,584 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.08.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $307.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $225.32 and a 12-month high of $311.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.44.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

