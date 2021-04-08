B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $129.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,090.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

