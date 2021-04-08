B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,412 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $222,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Lennar by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 266,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEN opened at $103.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

