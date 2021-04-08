B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $2.06 Million in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 38,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 99.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $76.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

