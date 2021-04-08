Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.67

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 36659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVVIY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7315 per share. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

