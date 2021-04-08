Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.67

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 36659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVVIY shares. Bank of America upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Aviva Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.