Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Hits New 12-Month High at $340.00

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 105065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327.50 ($4.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.44 million and a P/E ratio of 45.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 311.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 287.12.

About Avingtrans (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.