Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Ross Tennenbaum Sells 5,522 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $774,791.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,012.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $222,417.94.

On Thursday, March 18th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $1,788,247.58.

On Thursday, February 4th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74.

Avalara stock opened at $140.46 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -219.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.68.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Avalara by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $113,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

