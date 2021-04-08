Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.04.

ATHM stock opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.92. Autohome has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Autohome by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autohome (ATHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.