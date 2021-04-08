AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £102 ($133.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,686.47 ($113.49).

AZN opened at GBX 7,222 ($94.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,119.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,708.71. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1.15%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

