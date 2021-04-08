AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.26% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,759.44 ($114.44).

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,079 ($92.49). 3,012,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The stock has a market cap of £92.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,708.71. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

