Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.28% of Assurant worth $102,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Assurant by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 163,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $145.58 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $145.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.70.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

