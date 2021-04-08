ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €590.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €457.25 ($537.94).

