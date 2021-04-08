Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ashland Global in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

ASH stock opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.