ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.78

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.78 and last traded at $102.72, with a volume of 3674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.69.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ASGN by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

