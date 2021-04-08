Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 340.88 ($4.45).

Shares of LON:ASCL traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 348.10 ($4.55). 496,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 194.80 ($2.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 360.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24.

In other Ascential news, insider Suzanne Claire Baxter acquired 5,000 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,250 ($23,843.74).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

