Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Ian Taylor Sells 25,000 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ian Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arvinas alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $64.36 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.