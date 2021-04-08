Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Ian Taylor Sells 25,000 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ian Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 2nd, Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30.
Shares of ARVN stock opened at $64.36 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
